Shehbaz criticises PTI government for ‘excessive load-shedding, expensive gas agreements’

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif criticised the PTI government and its policies in a press conference Monday afternoon.

He claimed that the government has failed to provide any relief to the people. Gas prices have inflated now, he claimed, adding that gas was inexpensive during Covid-19 lockdown but contracts were signed after a delay to benefit the mafia.

He claimed that the "NAB-Niazi" group has failed to prove a single corruption charge against him in power project cases. The government is lying to the people about distribution too.

The government had claimed that PML-N production extra power to receive kickbacks. "If the production has increased, then why is load-shedding being done?"

The opposition leader in the National Assembly said that he and his family are being cornered even though they have served the nation.

He added that Imran Khan has destroyed the economy.

