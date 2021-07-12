SHC reserves verdict on Khursheed Shah’s bail plea

The Sindh High Court reserved on Monday its verdict on the bail plea filed by PPP’s Khursheed Shah.

Justice Amjad Sahito heard the case. He chided the NAB director over the lack of progress in the case. “The case has been ongoing for the last two years. What progress have you made?”

The court ordered both parties to submit their written arguments by Friday.

Shah was arrested in Islamabad on September 18, 2019. The case was filed against him over a year ago on charges of him having properties beyond his declared assets and more than he can justify with his income. NAB officials had filed the reference against 18 persons, including Shah, his wives, daughters, sons, and close aides, for the alleged misappropriation of Rs1.23 billion.

