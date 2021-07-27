SHC rejects Khursheed Shah’s bail plea

The Sindh High Court rejected Tuesday morning the bail plea of PPP leader Khursheed Shah.

Shah was arrested in Islamabad on September 18, 2019. The case was filed against him in 2018 on charges of him having properties beyond his declared assets and more than he can justify with his income.

NAB officials had filed the reference against 18 persons, including Shah, his wives, daughters, sons, and close aides, for the alleged misappropriation of Rs1.23 billion.

Justice Amjad Sahito heard the case on July 12 and reserved the verdict.

Lawyer Khursheed Shah said in today’s hearing that only three out of 44 witnesses have recorded their statements in the trial court.

The NAB prosecutor said that the case was adjourned due to the delaying tactics of the politician. He claimed that Shah spent most of his time in hospital so the inquiry against him couldn’t be completed on time.

The court instructed the trial court to expedite the case.