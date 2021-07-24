‘Share audio clip of Nawaz Sharif’s meeting with Afghan officials’

Your browser does not support the video tag.

It is very important that PML-N founder Nawaz Sharif makes the audio transcripts of his meeting with the national security adviser of Afghanistan public for the Pakistan government, media, and people, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry demanded Saturday.

On Friday, Afghanistan's National Security Council's Twitter account posted a picture of Afghan State Minister for Peace Sayed Sadat Naderi meeting Nawaz in London to "discuss matters of mutual interest".

NSA @hmohib and State Minister for Peace Sayed Sadat Naderi called on Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in London to discuss matters of mutual interest. pic.twitter.com/bOs1PmwdmJ — NSC Afghanistan (@NSCAfghan) July 23, 2021

"Did Nawaz Sharif inform or notify the government about the meeting?" Chaudhry questioned during a media conference in Islamabad. "Did he inform the party? Who else knew about the meeting? Who did he plan the meeting agenda with?"

Nawaz and his daughter blame the prime minister for plotting against the institutions of Pakistan, but in reality, it is they who have always plotted and planned against the country.

The minister said that the Chaman border with Afghanistan has been used for terrorism in Pakistan. Even then, Pakistan has always stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the neighbouring country for peace.

"From day one, Prime Minister Imran Khan's ideology is that we are with the people of Afghanistan and not with any political group," he pointed out, adding that India has played a negative role in establishing peace in the region.

We have always wanted to maintain peaceful relations with India. This will not just benefit us but lead to economic growth for everyone in the region. "But we have seen India's behaviour, its RSS ideology, extremist ideology, and Hindutva approach."

When Afghanistan's people get attached to this and meet Nawaz, this circle damages our security doctrine, Chaudhry added.

India’s Pegasus spyware

“This spyware used by India is a threat to Pakistan’s national security and sovereignty,” Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar said.

Last week, Amnesty International and a journalist organisation exposed India’s cyber espionage. “This is a continued theme when it comes to India’s behaviour with Pakistan,” Akbar said. Earlier, a report by EU’s Disinfo Lab revealed the country’s propaganda against Pakistan. This time it’s the Pegasus spyware.

Pegasus is a Paris-based non-profit organisation. Its spyware is popular for zero-click attack which it affects your phone with a single click. Once you click it, the phone gets hacked and encrypted data inside it is exposed. A phone’s mobile camera can be accessed through it as well making the phone a live transmitter.

“India used the software against local media houses, businesses, and Pakistan,” PM’s aide claimed. “India hacked phones of PM Imran Khan and other top-level Pakistani officials.”

The spyware, prepared by an Israeli company, has been used sold to 40 countries so far under conditions of confidentiality, Akbar revealed, adding that it is only sold for military purposes. “But India has irresponsibly used the software in another one its attacks on Pakistan.”

He said that Pakistan will take action against India's espionage. A forensic examination of the hacked phones will be conducted to determine if the cyberattack was successful.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.