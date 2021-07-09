Shafqat Mahmood defends decision to hold matric, inter exams

[There’s] no surprise that PML-N, which is breaking apart, is playing politics with students to gain cheap popularity, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said.

People like Ahsan Iqbal and Khawaja Saad Rafique know that exams have already happened in Baluchistan and Sindh, therefore other students cannot be treated differently, he tweeted Friday.

The decision to hold exams was taken unanimously by all federating units, including the PML-N govt in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and PPP in Sindh. The minister pointed out that the opposition knows students can’t be promoted without exams this year because they have already suffered a lot during the coronavirus lockdown.

No surprise that N league, which is breaking apart, is playing politics with students to gain cheap popularity. People like Ahsan Iqbal and Saad Rafiq know that exams have already happened in Baluchistan and Sindh, therefore other students cannot be treated differently 1/2 — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) July 9, 2021

“Exams are the best measure of students’ ability and [is important for] class 12 as they have to go to universities and professional colleges,” he claimed and called PML-N’s tactics “cheap politics”.

After the 18th Amendment, out of 30 boards, only the federal board is under the government.

Exams across the country are starting July 10, Saturday. Students have been protesting against the annual assessments and have demanded that their papers be cancelled.

During a National Assembly session on Friday, PML-N leaders opposed the government’s decision to conduct matriculation and intermediate exams.

اللّٰہ کریم خیر عطا فرمائیں 🤲 — Khawaja Saad Rafique (@KhSaad_Rafique) July 8, 2021

To this, Mahmood responded: “Students who say give more time can always appear in supplementary exams. Why should these exams be postponed and students who have been studying be penalised?”

