Seven-year-old hearing-impaired, mute child raped in Hafizabad

Suspect arrested, FIR registered

Posted: Jul 10, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago

Artwork by SAMAA Digital

Listen to the story
A seven-year-old hearing-impaired and mute girl was raped in Hafizabad, the police said Saturday. "On Friday, the child went out to play at 1pm when a man from the neighbourhood abducted her," the survivor's mother told the police. He took her to an abandoned house and raped her, according to the investigating officer. The suspect has been arrested and is being questioned. His DNA samples have been obtained as well. Read: Opinion: Rape is a crime of power, not lust A case has been registered at the City police station under Section 376ii [When rape is committed by two or more persons in furtherance of the common intention of all, each of such persons shall be punished with death or imprisonment for life] of the Pakistan Penal Code. Punjab IG Kaleem Imam has taken notice of the crime and has summoned a detailed report from the district police officer. The seven-year-old's mother has demands public hanging of the perpetrator. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
A seven-year-old hearing-impaired and mute girl was raped in Hafizabad, the police said Saturday.

“On Friday, the child went out to play at 1pm when a man from the neighbourhood abducted her,” the survivor’s mother told the police.

He took her to an abandoned house and raped her, according to the investigating officer.

The suspect has been arrested and is being questioned. His DNA samples have been obtained as well.

Opinion: Rape is a crime of power, not lust

A case has been registered at the City police station under Section 376ii [When rape is committed by two or more persons in furtherance of the common intention of all, each of such persons shall be punished with death or imprisonment for life] of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Punjab IG Kaleem Imam has taken notice of the crime and has summoned a detailed report from the district police officer.

The seven-year-old’s mother has demands public hanging of the perpetrator.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
