Seven Islamabad neighbourhoods sealed after Covid-19 cases increase

Capital's infection rate up to 5%

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 15 mins ago
Photo: AFP

The district administration has decided to place seven neighbourhoods in Islamabad under smart lockdown after coronavirus cases in the capital city rose.

“In the last four days, the coronavirus ratio has jumped from less than 1% to 5%,” Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat said.

Entry and exit points of these areas will be sealed Monday, 9am:

  • Street 13 Qurtaba Town, Khanna
  • Street 18 G-11/2
  • Street 19 F-6/3
  • Street 24 G-7/2
  • Street 29 Block H Soan Garden
  • Kips Academy PWD
  • IM School Boys F-8/3

People have been advised not to leave their houses without face masks. Shopping centres, schools, restaurants, and offices in the areas have been closed as well.

In the last 24 hours, 15 people died from the deadly virus, while 1,808 new cases were reported across Pakistan. Last week, NCOC chief Asad Umar said that there are chances of a fourth wave of the virus in the country because of poor SOP compliance and the Delta variant.

