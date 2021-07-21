Wednesday, July 21, 2021  | 10 Zilhaj, 1442
HOME > News

Senior journalist Arif Nizami passes away

He was admitted at a private hospital in Lahore

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Listen to the story
Senior journalist Arif Nizami passed away at a private hospital in Lahore Wednesday afternoon. He was hospitalised after a heart attack two weeks back. The details of his funeral prayers will soon be revealed. Nizami was the editor of The Nation and the president of the Pakistan Council of Newspaper Editors. In 2013, the veteran journalist served as the caretaker minister for information and postal service during former caretaker prime minister Mir Hazar Khan Khoso's cabinet. He was the son of Hameed Nizami, the founder of the Nawa-i-Waqt Group of newspapers. Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed condolences and prayers to the deceased's family. "Saddened to learn of the passing of veteran journalist, editor, and political commentator Arif Nizami. My condolences and prayers go to his family." Saddened to learn of the passing of veteran journalist, editor and political commentator Arif Nizami. My condolences and prayers go to his family.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 21, 2021 Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that he had a "long relationship" with Nizami. "I am heartbroken to hear of the demise of Arif Nizami. I had a long relationship with him. His father Hameed Nizami and my grandfather Chaudhry Owais were companions in Tehreek-e-Pakistan. May God have mercy on the elders," he tweeted. The story is being updated
