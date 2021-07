Your browser does not support the video tag.

A labourer was killed after three security guards beat him to death in Islamkot two days ago. The guards had accused him of robbery.

His family members staged a protest with the body and demanded justice. They called off the demonstration after 18 hours after the government assured them that culprits will be taken to task.

The police have registered a case but no arrest has been made.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.