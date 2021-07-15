Security forces rescue five abducted labourers in Kurram operation: ISPR

Listen to the story

Security forces have rescued five abducted labourers in an operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kurram district, the ISPR said Thursday.

According to the army’s media-wing, the terrorists had abducted 16 labourers on June 26. They freed 10 of them on June 27.

An operation is still underway to clear the area of terrorists, added the ISPR.

Two soldiers, including a captain, were martyred in the operation on June 13.

They were identified as Captain Basit and Sepoy Hazarat Bilal.