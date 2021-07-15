Thursday, July 15, 2021  | 4 Zilhaj, 1442
Security forces rescue five abducted labourers in Kurram operation: ISPR

They were kidnapped on June 26

Posted: Jul 16, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 60 mins ago

File photo: AFP

Listen to the story
Security forces have rescued five abducted labourers in an operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kurram district, the ISPR said Thursday. According to the army’s media-wing, the terrorists had abducted 16 labourers on June 26. They freed 10 of them on June 27. An operation is still underway to clear the area of terrorists, added the ISPR. Two soldiers, including a captain, were martyred in the operation on June 13. They were identified as Captain Basit and Sepoy Hazarat Bilal.
Security forces have rescued five abducted labourers in an operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kurram district, the ISPR said Thursday.

According to the army’s media-wing, the terrorists had abducted 16 labourers on June 26. They freed 10 of them on June 27.

An operation is still underway to clear the area of terrorists, added the ISPR.

Two soldiers, including a captain, were martyred in the operation on June 13.

They were identified as Captain Basit and Sepoy Hazarat Bilal.

 
