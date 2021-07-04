Schools, universities should teach finality of Prophethood: LHC

Verdict issued in blaphemous content case
The Lahore High Court has said that social forums are being used to offend the religious sentiments of people and steps should be taken against it.
“Laws are being violated, and religious feelings of all kinds of communities are being hit, let it be said that all this is being done under the cover of ‘freedom of expression’ and ‘freedom of speech’,” Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan said in a judgement issued on Saturday.
“The court is cognizant that freedom of expression is considered to be a foundational human right of the greatest importance. Yet it is important to remember that freedom of expression, speech, tolerance, and respect go hand in hand.”
It added, “protecting the prestige of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is the first and foremost duty of all Muslims on earth. Muslims would not allow anyone, on the basis of any slogan, either that of ‘freedom of expression’ or ‘freedom of speech’ to undermine the dignity of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).”
The petitioners had argued that “highly objectionable contents, which are totally against the injunctions of Islam, against the sanctity of Sahaba Ikram and last-hood of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is being published in the social media particularly on Facebook.” They asked for appropriate measures to curb such posts.
Here’s what the court ordered: