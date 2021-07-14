Sangla man arrested for raping 13-year-old niece: police

A man was arrested for raping his 13-year-old niece in Punjab’s Sangla Hill, the police said Wednesday.

“When the teenager narrated the crime to her family, her uncles and grandfather stabbed her and threw her into in a river,” according to an FIR registered by the survivor’s father.

The 13-year-old was immediately rushed to the hospital. The doctors said she was out of danger but has lost an eye.

The prime suspect, survivor’s uncles, and grandfather have been arrested. They confessed to the crime during questioning, the investigating officer said.

A case under sections of attempted murder and rape has been registered.

Domestic violence in Pakistan

If you or anyone you know is a survivor of domestic violence, then you can contact the following organisations.

Ministry of Human Rights-1099 (You can even download its app Helpline 1099)

Madadgar-1098

Punjab Women’s Toll-Free Helpline-1043

Rozan counselling helpline-03041111741

Dastak Foundation-03334161610

Bedari-03005251717

