Wednesday, July 14, 2021  | 3 Zilhaj, 1442
HOME > News

Sangla man arrested for raping 13-year-old niece: police

Teenager's uncles, grandfather tried to kill her: police

Posted: Jul 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

A man was arrested for raping his 13-year-old niece in Punjab’s Sangla Hill, the police said Wednesday.

“When the teenager narrated the crime to her family, her uncles and grandfather stabbed her and threw her into in a river,” according to an FIR registered by the survivor’s father.

The 13-year-old was immediately rushed to the hospital. The doctors said she was out of danger but has lost an eye.

The prime suspect, survivor’s uncles, and grandfather have been arrested. They confessed to the crime during questioning, the investigating officer said.

A case under sections of attempted murder and rape has been registered.

Domestic violence in Pakistan

If you or anyone you know is a survivor of domestic violence, then you can contact the following organisations.

  • Ministry of Human Rights-1099 (You can even download its app Helpline 1099)
  • Madadgar-1098
  • Punjab Women’s Toll-Free Helpline-1043
  • Rozan counselling helpline-03041111741
  • Dastak Foundation-03334161610
  • Bedari-03005251717

Murder rape Sangla
 
Sangla rape, teenager raped in sangla, sangla man rapes niece
 

