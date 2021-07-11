Sunday, July 11, 2021  | 30 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Sahiwal constable suspended for assaulting woman

He beat her up for cutting trees

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago

Artwork by SAMAA Digital

A constable was arrested for assaulting and harassing a woman for cutting trees in Sahiwal Saturday morning.

A video clip showed the man slapping and punching the woman repeatedly after they got into an argument. The victim was cutting some trees for wood when the constable came and started screaming at her, according to witnesses.

The district police officer has taken notice of the assault and has suspended the constable. Saddar DSP Farukh Javaid has been instructed to probe the crime.

