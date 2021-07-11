Sahiwal constable suspended for assaulting woman

A constable was arrested for assaulting and harassing a woman for cutting trees in Sahiwal Saturday morning.

A video clip showed the man slapping and punching the woman repeatedly after they got into an argument. The victim was cutting some trees for wood when the constable came and started screaming at her, according to witnesses.

The district police officer has taken notice of the assault and has suspended the constable. Saddar DSP Farukh Javaid has been instructed to probe the crime.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.