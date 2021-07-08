Thursday, July 8, 2021  | 27 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Ruet-e-Hilal committee meets July 10 for Zil Hajj moon sighting

PMD predicts moon won't be sighted

SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago

The Ruet-e-Hill committee will meet on July 10 to sight the Zil Hajj moon.

According to astronomical parametres, there is no chance of sighting the new moon of Zilhaj, 1442 AH on the evening of July 10, 2021, said the statement issued by the moon sighting committee. The “weather is expected to be fair/partly cloudy in most parts of the country”, it added.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has said that there are fewer chances of the moon being sighted on July 10. If the moon is not sighted, then Zil Hajj will start from July 12 and Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated on July 21.

Eidul Azha is celebrated to commemorate the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim (AS).

In line with the tradition of Prophet Ibrahim (AS), Muslims across the world slaughter animals as a sacrifice for Allah. The meat of sacrificed animals is distributed among relatives and the poor.

RELATED STORIES

