Six armed men robbed an Ehsaas Programme office in Karachi and fled with Rs1.2 million, the police said Friday.

The Ehsaas Programme office is located in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area, according to the police.

The management said that police guards deployed at the office were not present today.

A case has been registered and a hunt is on for the robbers.

