Road rage: Man kills 72-year-old woman over parking spot

He wanted to park his car in front of her home

The Karachi police are investigating a man who killed a 72-year-old woman identified as Bano over parking in North Nazimabad.

The incident took place Thursday night between two residents in Nazimabad Block L at Arafat Town where a car owner parked his car in front of Bano's home.

Her family said that Bano objected but the man identified as Farhan got into an argument and started attacking her with his friends, according to the police. They pushed her, causing a near-fatal fall.

They said that they took her to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital but she died on the way.

