Ring Road scam: Former Rawalpindi commissioner sent to jail

A Lahore district court has sent former Rawalpindi commissioner Captain (retd) Muhammad Mahmood and land requisition officer Wasim Tabish to jail on judicial remand for their alleged involvement in the Ring Road scam.

The suspects were presented before the court on Wednesday after the completion of their physical remand. The NAB’s anti-corruption department requested an extension in the remand to complete its investigation and questioning.

Former commissioner Captain Mahmood told the court that in the last 14 days, the department has been unable to find any evidence against them. “Give them an extension, we will see what they will find in a day.”

Following this, the judicial magistrate rejected the request for an extension in remand and sent Mahmood and Tabish to jail.

The hearing of the case has been adjourned till August 11.

Ring Road scam

A fact-finding committee of the Punjab government in its report earlier this year said that the map of the project was changed to benefit a few housing societies. The report was forwarded to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar by Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafiq.

Following this, NAB ordered an inquiry. It claimed Captain (retd)Mehmood and Tabish unlawfully paid Rs23 million to acquire land for the road, according to the report. They facilitated a well-known family of Sangjani in doing so.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had also accused two cabinet members of their involvement in the matter through the re-allotment of land for the Ring Road project.

The bureau claimed that the change in design benefitted many housing societies too.

