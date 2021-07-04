Retired police officer, son killed in Khairpur firing

A retired police officer and his son were killed after unidentified men on a motorcycle opened fire in Khairpur’s Shahi Bazaar Sunday afternoon.

Two people were injured. According to the police the suspects managed to flee.

The bodies and injured people have been moved to a nearby hospital.

Police have reached the crime site and have started collecting evidence. All the shops in the market have been closed and the area has been cordoned off. Further investigations are underway.

