Sunday, July 4, 2021  | 23 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Retired police officer, son killed in Khairpur firing

Two people were injured

Posted: Jul 4, 2021
Posted: Jul 4, 2021

A retired police officer and his son were killed after unidentified men on a motorcycle opened fire in Khairpur's Shahi Bazaar Sunday afternoon. Two people were injured. According to the police the suspects managed to flee. The bodies and injured people have been moved to a nearby hospital. Police have reached the crime site and have started collecting evidence. All the shops in the market have been closed and the area has been cordoned off. Further investigations are underway. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
A retired police officer and his son were killed after unidentified men on a motorcycle opened fire in Khairpur’s Shahi Bazaar Sunday afternoon.

Two people were injured. According to the police the suspects managed to flee.

The bodies and injured people have been moved to a nearby hospital.

Police have reached the crime site and have started collecting evidence. All the shops in the market have been closed and the area has been cordoned off. Further investigations are underway.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
