Rawalpindi shopkeeper murdered over land dispute

A Rawalpindi shopkeeper was murdered a day after being kidnapped, the police said Thursday.

Irfan was kidnapped from Model Town on July 28, his family said. The police said that the CCTV footage showed that six people had kidnapped him.

The deceased’s brother filed a complaint with the Wah Cantt police but he was found dead the next day, July 29.

The family said that Irfan was murdered by their rival Malik Sohail over a property dispute. They claimed that Sohail has encroached upon their land and he opened fire outside their house recently.

The body was handed over to the heirs after the completion of the medico-legal formalities. Irfan had gotten married five months ago, his brother shared, adding that they want justice for their brother.

A case has been registered.