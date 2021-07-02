Friday, July 2, 2021  | 21 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Rawalpindi man sentenced to jail for snatching teacher’s purse

CCTV footage of the robbery had gone viral

Posted: Jul 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Photo: Online

A man has been sentenced to jail for one year for snatching a teacher’s purse last week.

A fine of Rs30,000 has been imposed too. In case the convict fails to pay the fine, then he will remain imprisoned for two more months.

Judicial Magistrate Sardar Umar Hasan announced the verdict on Thursday. The convict, identified as Anees Iqbal, had confessed in court.

CCTV video of the suspect snatching the woman’s purse had gone viral, sparking safety concerns among the people.

A case was registered against Iqbal at the Race Course police station on the complaint of the teacher’s brother Muhammad Junaid Ahmed. He said that his sister was going to her school when her purse was snatched.

The police confirmed the arrest on Twitter, adding that they recovered the woman’s purse, a mobile phone, and Rs2,000 from the suspect.

CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younus had taken notice and ordered the suspect’s immediate arrest.

