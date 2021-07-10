Rawalpindi man arrested for harassing, blackmailing woman online

A man, identified as Hammad Shah, has been arrested for harassing and blackmailing a woman in Rawalpindi, the police said Saturday.

A video of the complainant narrating the crime and demanding justice started doing rounds on social media earlier this week. The Rawalpindi chief police officer took notice of it.

The suspect was arrested by the Airport police. Shah confessed to the crime.

“He was the woman’s relative and had been forcing her to file for a divorce so that he could marry her,” the investigating officer said.

An FIR has been registered. Shah’s mobile phone has been seized and further investigation is ongoing.

Online harassment in Pakistan

If you or anyone you know is a survivor of online harassment, then you can contact the following organisations:

Punjab Commission on the Status of Women- 1043

FIA cyber crime wing- report the complaint at complaints@fia.gov.pk or helpdesk@nr3c.gov.pk

Madadgaar Toll-Free Helpline- 1098

Digital Rights Foundation’s Cyber Harassment Toll-Free Helpline- 0800-39393

Sahil Toll-Free helpline- 0800-13518

Pakistan Citizen portal

