Rawalpindi man arrested for harassing, blackmailing woman online

FIR registered
A man, identified as Hammad Shah, has been arrested for harassing and blackmailing a woman in Rawalpindi, the police said Saturday.
A video of the complainant narrating the crime and demanding justice started doing rounds on social media earlier this week. The Rawalpindi chief police officer took notice of it.
The suspect was arrested by the Airport police. Shah confessed to the crime.
“He was the woman’s relative and had been forcing her to file for a divorce so that he could marry her,” the investigating officer said.
An FIR has been registered. Shah’s mobile phone has been seized and further investigation is ongoing.
If you or anyone you know is a survivor of online harassment, then you can contact the following organisations: