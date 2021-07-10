Saturday, July 10, 2021  | 29 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Rawalpindi man arrested for harassing, blackmailing woman online

FIR registered

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Artwork by SAMAA Digital

Listen to the story
A man, identified as Hammad Shah, has been arrested for harassing and blackmailing a woman in Rawalpindi, the police said Saturday. A video of the complainant narrating the crime and demanding justice started doing rounds on social media earlier this week. The Rawalpindi chief police officer took notice of it. The suspect was arrested by the Airport police. Shah confessed to the crime. "He was the woman's relative and had been forcing her to file for a divorce so that he could marry her," the investigating officer said. An FIR has been registered. Shah's mobile phone has been seized and further investigation is ongoing. Online harassment in Pakistan If you or anyone you know is a survivor of online harassment, then you can contact the following organisations: Punjab Commission on the Status of Women- 1043FIA cyber crime wing- report the complaint at complaints@fia.gov.pk or helpdesk@nr3c.gov.pk Madadgaar Toll-Free Helpline- 1098Digital Rights Foundation’s Cyber Harassment Toll-Free Helpline- 0800-39393Sahil Toll-Free helpline- 0800-13518Pakistan Citizen portal Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

A man, identified as Hammad Shah, has been arrested for harassing and blackmailing a woman in Rawalpindi, the police said Saturday.

A video of the complainant narrating the crime and demanding justice started doing rounds on social media earlier this week. The Rawalpindi chief police officer took notice of it.

The suspect was arrested by the Airport police. Shah confessed to the crime.

“He was the woman’s relative and had been forcing her to file for a divorce so that he could marry her,” the investigating officer said.

An FIR has been registered. Shah’s mobile phone has been seized and further investigation is ongoing.

Online harassment in Pakistan

If you or anyone you know is a survivor of online harassment, then you can contact the following organisations:

  • Punjab Commission on the Status of Women- 1043
  • FIA cyber crime wing- report the complaint at complaints@fia.gov.pk or helpdesk@nr3c.gov.pk
  • Madadgaar Toll-Free Helpline- 1098
  • Digital Rights Foundation’s Cyber Harassment Toll-Free Helpline- 0800-39393
  • Sahil Toll-Free helpline- 0800-13518
  • Pakistan Citizen portal

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
harassment Rawalpindi
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
rawalpindi online harassment, rawalpindi harassment, rawalpindi blackmail
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan issues notices to Qatar Airways, flydubai over flight delays
Pakistan issues notices to Qatar Airways, flydubai over flight delays
Karachi to receive monsoon rains starting July 15
Karachi to receive monsoon rains starting July 15
Usman Mirza arrested for blackmailing, assaulting Islamabad woman, man
Usman Mirza arrested for blackmailing, assaulting Islamabad woman, man
Mufti Taqi Usmani attack: Suspect remanded into police custody
Mufti Taqi Usmani attack: Suspect remanded into police custody
Karachi’s Nasla Tower: ABAD forms committee for affectees, disassociates itself
Karachi’s Nasla Tower: ABAD forms committee for affectees, disassociates itself
Karachi school's name to be restored after social media backlash
Karachi school’s name to be restored after social media backlash
What happened to the couple assaulted by Usman Mirza?
What happened to the couple assaulted by Usman Mirza?
Karachi student dies after being attacked by bull
Karachi student dies after being attacked by bull
Harassment case: Usman Mirza, accomplices extorted Rs1.3m from Islamabad woman
Harassment case: Usman Mirza, accomplices extorted Rs1.3m from Islamabad woman
Karachi neurologist suffering from Naegleria fowleri put on ventilator
Karachi neurologist suffering from Naegleria fowleri put on ventilator
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.