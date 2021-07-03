‘RAW-trained’ MQM worker dies at Karachi prison

An undertrial person, arrested for running a gang of target killers and receiving training by India’s Research and Analysis Wing, died during treatment Saturday.

The 64-year-old was locked up at Karachi’s Central Jail and cases were being heard against him.

According to jail authorities, Naeem Ahmed’s condition worsened at 5am Saturday early morning and he was moved to Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi and passed away at 8am.

They said that they will find out about the cause of death after the body’s post-mortem examination.

On May 28, a security agency conducted a raid near the Landhi Railway Station and arrested three terror suspects working for MQM-London. The suspects were identified as Naeem Ahmed, Imran Ahmed, and Aleemuddin. A huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from their possession.

It was claimed that the suspects had been trained by RAW and formed a gang of target killers on the directives of their South Africa-based leadership. Their custody was then handed over to the Counter-Terrorism Department.

After recording their statements, the department had summoned former MQM leaders Dr Farooq Sattar and Anees Advocate on June 5 and questioned them about a terrorist attack in Hyderabad 20 years ago.

They both appeared and answered their questions. After a few days, the department summoned Anees Advocate again and seized his passport, CNIC, and mobile phones. He was asked about his role in recruiting MQM activists and sending them to India for training.

The CTD and a federal security agency conducted a raid in Mirpurkhas on June 21 and arrested two more suspects. They were identified as Abdul Naeem and Wajih.

The suspects told them that they were a part of the training process. According to them, Anees Advocate and Wasay Jalil recruited men from interior Sindh and sent them to India from 1998 and 2002.

The men were interviewed at Nine Zero, the headquarter for MQM and then sent to India. Anees Advocate and Wasay Jalil should to interview and shortlist them.

