Rapid build-up in covid patients at hospitals: Asad Umar

Urges people to follow SOPs, get vaccinated

Posted: Jul 15, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
A rapid build-up has started to take place in Covid-19 patients at hospitals, Federal Planning and Special Initiatives Minister Asad Umar said. Patients in critical care have started increasing as well, he tweeted, pointing out that the Delta variant has caused devastation in the region. "Please follow SOPs and get vaccinated as soon as possible. Do not risk your own and others' lives," Umar requested. Rapid build up starting to take place in covid patients hospital inflow, as well as patients in critical care. This indian variant has caused devastation in countries in the region. Please follow sop's and get vaccinated as soon as possible. Do not risk your own & others lives.— Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) July 15, 2021 According to the National Command and Operation Centre, in the last 24 hours, 47 people died from the deadly virus, while 2,545 new cases were reported. The positivity rate in Pakistan has increased to 5.2%. On Wednesday, 580,000 doses of the vaccine were administered. Covid numbers continue to riseNew cases last 24h = 2545National positivity = 5.2%City-wise % positivity - Karachi 19%, Peshawar 9.4%, Islamabad 6.2%, Lahore 3.8%Use masks (even if you are vaccinated)Avoid crowdsVaccinate - over 580,000 doses administered yesterday!— Faisal Sultan (@fslsltn) July 15, 2021 The government has warned of a fourth wave of the virus because of the spread of the Delta variant. Sindh, alone, has reported 35 cases of the strain since June. To control its spread, it is necessary to bring compliance with coronavirus SOPs issued by the government, Special Assistant to the PM on Health Faisal Sultan pointed out. He appealed to the nation to wear masks in public spaces and avoid crowds and gatherings. On Wednesday, Azad Jammu and Kashmir placed a ban on tourists for 10 days after new cases emerged in the region. Sindh has, on the other hand, closed schools, cinemas, indoor dining, and indoor gyms indefinitely. The NCOC has announced that it will be mandatory for tourism and this requirement will be “strictly enforced” during the upcoming Eidul Azha holidays. Earlier this week, Pakistan successfully achieved the target of 500,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses per day. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
