Ramp up Covid-19 vaccination process, NCOC instructs provinces

The National Command and Operation Centre has instructed provinces to ramp up vaccination against the novel coronavirus.

Pakistan is administering over 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines every day.

In a meeting headed by Planning Minister Asad Umar and Special Assistant to the PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan on Tuesday, the forum discussed coronavirus statistics across the country, especially Sindh and Gilgit-Baltistan, ahead of Eidul Azha.

The NCOC expressed satisfaction over the new precautionary measures announced by the Sindh government. The province recently banned indoor dining and closed schools, parks and beaches.

On Tuesday, Gilgit-Baltistan decided to close restaurants, ban public gatherings and restrict visits to public parks during the Eid holidays.

The region reported 96 new cases from the deadly virus in 24 hours. The government has, therefore, decided to provide 500 oxygen cylinders and 30 ventilators to hospitals in Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to health experts, the number of Delta variant cases in big cities such as Lahore and Karachi is rising. To prevent yourself from catching Covid-19, people should get vaccinated, wear masks and maintain social distancing, Dr Sultan pointed out.

Pakistan recently received 2.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine from WHO’s COVAX programme. They will be administered to people travelling abroad for work or studies. The doses have been delivered to vaccination centres across the country.

Pakistan has reported 2,145 new coronavirus cases and 37 deaths in the last 24 hours.

