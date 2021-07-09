Friday, July 9, 2021  | 28 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
HOME > Sports

Ramiz Raja says Pakistan’s performance in first ODI was ‘rubbish’

Men-in-Green suffered a nine-wicket defeat in first ODI

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 10 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 10 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has lashed out at the Pakistan team for their below-par performance in the first ODI against England.

While speaking in a video on his YouTube Channel, Ramiz expressed disappointment, saying the Pakistan team have made habit of such performances against under-rated teams.

“It was a B team by the way. They didn’t even have players two days before the game due to Covid,” Ramiz said. “They had to bring in a new captain [Ben Stokes], who was in New Zealand, and called players from the County Cricket.

“In such a scenario, it was a given that Pakistan had the upper hand, but as usual, against all odds, we produced such a rubbish performance,” he added.

The Men-in-Green suffered a crushing nine-wicket defeat on Thursday after a horrible batting display. They were bowled out for 141 in 35.2 overs.

Ramiz went on to add that this was a very ordinary day for Pakistan cricket and its fans.

He criticised the batsmen for poor technique against an ordinary England attack, which did not have any big names.

“I can understand we can lose a wicket or two facing the new ball, but losing the top order because of poor technique is unacceptable,” the former captain said.

He pointed out that our batsmen were playing from the crease which cost them their wickets.

Cricket first odi PAK v ENG Pakistan Ramiz Raja Sports
 
RELATED STORIES

