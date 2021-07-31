Rajanpur: Fire erupts in a passenger van, five killed

Five people were killed and nine injured after a fire erupted in a passenger van on Indus Highway near Rajanpur Saturday.

The authorities have said that the vehicle caught fire after its gas cylinder exploded. The accident occurred near the Meeranpur Toll Plaza.

The bodies and injured have been moved to the District Headquarters Hospital, Rajanpur.

Four people died on the spot, while a 16-year-old succumbed to her wounds at the hospital. She had received 90% burn wounds.

The driver managed to escape after the accident. The police are conducting raids to arrest him.

The deceased include two siblings, 13-year-old Sajjada and 21-year-old Naveed.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.