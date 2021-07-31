Saturday, July 31, 2021  | 20 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Rajanpur: Fire erupts in a passenger van, five killed

Driver on the run

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Five people were killed and nine injured after a fire erupted in a passenger van on Indus Highway near Rajanpur Saturday.

The authorities have said that the vehicle caught fire after its gas cylinder exploded. The accident occurred near the Meeranpur Toll Plaza.

The bodies and injured have been moved to the District Headquarters Hospital, Rajanpur.

Four people died on the spot, while a 16-year-old succumbed to her wounds at the hospital. She had received 90% burn wounds.

The driver managed to escape after the accident. The police are conducting raids to arrest him.

The deceased include two siblings, 13-year-old Sajjada and 21-year-old Naveed.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
accident
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
CCTV show Noor jumped off terrace to protect herself: lawyer
CCTV show Noor jumped off terrace to protect herself: lawyer
Karachi weather: No rain expected in coming days
Karachi weather: No rain expected in coming days
Watch: Islamabad Sector E11 cloudburst floods neighbourhood in torrents
Watch: Islamabad Sector E11 cloudburst floods neighbourhood in torrents
AJK Elections 2021: PTI wins 25 seats, PPP nine
AJK Elections 2021: PTI wins 25 seats, PPP nine
Noor Mukadam case: CCTV footage's forensic, suspect in police custody
Noor Mukadam case: CCTV footage’s forensic, suspect in police custody
Sindh imposes 'partial lockdown' in Karachi till August 8
Sindh imposes ‘partial lockdown’ in Karachi till August 8
Jodia Bazaar will stay open during Karachi lockdown
Jodia Bazaar will stay open during Karachi lockdown
Zahir Jaffer's name added to movement blacklist, police continue investigation
Zahir Jaffer’s name added to movement blacklist, police continue investigation
Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer's parents arrested, Therapy Works sealed
Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer’s parents arrested, Therapy Works sealed
Karachi lockdown: exams postponed, takeaways banned
Karachi lockdown: exams postponed, takeaways banned
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.