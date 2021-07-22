Rain expected in Karachi on July 25: Met dept

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted rain in Karachi on July 25 and July 26.

Different parts of Sindh will receive rain on July 23, the department said.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said that it was earlier expected that the spell will last from July 24 to July 26 but the conditions seem to be changing. The spell will last from July 25 to July 26 and the city will receive light rain at intermittent intervals. “It won’t be a significant spell,” he added.

Last week, heavy rain lashed several areas of Karachi such as II Chundrigar Road, Saddar, Malir, Bahadurabad, MA Jinnah Road, and PECHS Society.

Karachi received the first spell of monsoon rains on July 12. The city is expected to receive rainfall during Eidul Azha too. PMD has predicted rain on July 20 (Tuesday) and July 21 (Wednesday).

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.