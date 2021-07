Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati has issued an order to end additional dam fund deduction on railway tickets from passengers.

Railway passengers were being charged for the construction of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams when they buying tickets.

Pakistan Railway was charging Rs1 for every Rs100 ticket in economy coaches, Rs2 for more than Rs100 tickets and Rs10 for the air-conditioned coach.

The railway minister posted this on Twitter on July 28.