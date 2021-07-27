Tuesday, July 27, 2021  | 16 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Quetta police arrest nurses protesting outside CM House

They are protesting against the firing of contract employees

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
More than a dozen nurses were detained by the police in Quetta Tuesday afternoon after they protested outside the CM House. The CM House falls into the red zone where gatherings of more than five people are prohibited. The detained nurses, who are members of the Young Nursing Association, have been moved to the Bijli Ghar police station. Hundreds of nurses from across Balochistan have been demonstrating protests and sit-ins for over a week against the dismissal of contract employees. The protesters said that taking to the streets is their right and no one can stop them from it. "We have been demanding our rights for days now but haven't heard anything from the government yet," one of them said. They complained that the police misbehaved with the women teachers. The demonstrators demanded that like other provinces, nurses in Balochistan should be given permanent jobs. We will boycott hospitals if our demands aren't met, they added.
FaceBook WhatsApp

More than a dozen nurses were detained by the police in Quetta Tuesday afternoon after they protested outside the CM House.

The CM House falls into the red zone where gatherings of more than five people are prohibited.

The detained nurses, who are members of the Young Nursing Association, have been moved to the Bijli Ghar police station.

Hundreds of nurses from across Balochistan have been demonstrating protests and sit-ins for over a week against the dismissal of contract employees.

The protesters said that taking to the streets is their right and no one can stop them from it. “We have been demanding our rights for days now but haven’t heard anything from the government yet,” one of them said.

They complained that the police misbehaved with the women teachers.

The demonstrators demanded that like other provinces, nurses in Balochistan should be given permanent jobs. We will boycott hospitals if our demands aren’t met, they added.

 
CM House nurses Quetta
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Quetta nurses, quetta protesting nurses, young nursing association,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Rain expected in Karachi on July 25: Met dept
Rain expected in Karachi on July 25: Met dept
Noor Mukadam murder suspect was 'in his senses' during arrest
Noor Mukadam murder suspect was ‘in his senses’ during arrest
AJK Elections 2021: PTI wins 25 seats, PPP nine
AJK Elections 2021: PTI wins 25 seats, PPP nine
CCTV show Noor jumped off terrace to protect herself: lawyer
CCTV show Noor jumped off terrace to protect herself: lawyer
Therapy Works denies authorising Zahir but patient claim disputes this
Therapy Works denies authorising Zahir but patient claim disputes this
Noor Mukadam case: Police to continue questioning Zahir Jaffer
Noor Mukadam case: Police to continue questioning Zahir Jaffer
Former Pakistani diplomat's daughter killed in Islamabad
Former Pakistani diplomat’s daughter killed in Islamabad
Noor Mukadam's murderer is not mentally ill: father
Noor Mukadam’s murderer is not mentally ill: father
Zahir Jaffer's name added to movement blacklist, police continue investigation
Zahir Jaffer’s name added to movement blacklist, police continue investigation
Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer's parents arrested, Therapy Works sealed
Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer’s parents arrested, Therapy Works sealed
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.