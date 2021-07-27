Quetta police arrest nurses protesting outside CM House

More than a dozen nurses were detained by the police in Quetta Tuesday afternoon after they protested outside the CM House.

The CM House falls into the red zone where gatherings of more than five people are prohibited.

The detained nurses, who are members of the Young Nursing Association, have been moved to the Bijli Ghar police station.

Hundreds of nurses from across Balochistan have been demonstrating protests and sit-ins for over a week against the dismissal of contract employees.

The protesters said that taking to the streets is their right and no one can stop them from it. “We have been demanding our rights for days now but haven’t heard anything from the government yet,” one of them said.

They complained that the police misbehaved with the women teachers.

The demonstrators demanded that like other provinces, nurses in Balochistan should be given permanent jobs. We will boycott hospitals if our demands aren’t met, they added.