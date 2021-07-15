Thursday, July 15, 2021  | 4 Zilhaj, 1442
Quetta could hit a positivity rate of 22%: Liaquat Shahwani

Delta variant surfaces in Balochistan

Posted: Jul 15, 2021
Posted: Jul 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago

Balochistan is reporting an increased number of Covid-19 positive cases. During April and July, the rate was more than 8%, according to Liaquat Shahwani, a spokesperson for the provincial government.

“If the pace of case reporting remains the same, the province will soon be reaching a positivity rate of 22% again,” he said.

Most of the cases are suspected to be of the Delta variant. So far, 16 Delta cases have been reported in Balochistan. More samples have been taken from Gwadar and sent to the NIH, he said at a press conference.

According to experts and studies around the world, the new Delta variant is proving to be more fatal. The only way to contain its effects is to religiously follow precautionary measures, he said.

He said people should follow SOPs ahead of and during Eid so the imposition of a lockdown can be averted.

The Delta variant of the coronavirus, previously known as the Indian variant, has spread to more than 70 countries. It was first detected in India, in December 2020. It is highly transmissible and appears to make COVID-19 more severe.

The emergence of this variant “is a serious cloud on the horizon,”  says Bill Hanage, associate professor at Harvard Chan School of Public Health. “Delta is bad; even if we don’t know exactly how bad, recent work has pegged it at maybe 40% more transmissible than the variant, we’ve been dealing with until recently.”

The variant appears to cause alarmingly severe symptoms, such as: 

  • Stomach pain
  • Nausea
  • Vomiting
  • Loss of appetite
  • Hearing loss
  • Joint pain

Dr Ganesh Manudhane, a cardiologist in India, has said some patients develop small blood clots that are so severe they lead to gangrene. He has treated eight patients with gangrene during the past two months and two of them had amputations of fingers or a foot. 

Delta is the new dominant strain in UK
As per the health secretary in Britain, Matt Hancock, Delta is responsible for 91% of the new COVID-19 cases in the country. It has replaced the previous Alpha variant.

Vaccines aren’t a perfect defence. Some fully vaccinated people needed hospital treatment and died after catching the variant. This variant’s advantage over the Alpha one is its ability to partially evade the immune system in some people who are already vaccinated.

How to protect yourself
The guidelines to avoid exposure to the new variant are the same:

  • Sanitize hands more often
  • Wear a mask
  • Avoid public gatherings
  • Get vaccinated as soon as possible
  • Avoid meeting people with symptoms
  • Avoid unnecessary travel

 
