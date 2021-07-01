Explosion reported on Quetta’s Airport Road, casualties feared

Area has been cordoned off

Your browser does not support the video tag.

An explosion has been reported on Quetta's Airport Road Thursday evening. Injuries are feared.

It occurred near the Gora Qabristan, close to a security check-post.

The police said that a truck carrying security personnel was the target of the attack. A fire erupted in the vehicle after the explosion. Efforts are being made to douse the blaze.

The personnel injured in the attack are being moved to the hospital. The exact number of injuries has yet to be confirmed.

An emergency has been imposed in Civil Hospital, Quetta.

The explosion was quite loud and because of which mirrors in nearby shops and vehicles parked in the area broke.

Rescue teams have reached the site. The area has been cordoned off.

On April 22, five people were killed and 12 others wounded in a blast at Quetta’s Serena Hotel. It occurred in the hotel's parking.

According to an initial report by the Bomb Disposal Squad, ball bearings and a highly sensitive flammable chemical, C4, were used in the blast. "Around 80 kilogramme to 90 kilogramme explosives were used and were brought inside the hotel in a car," the squad's spokesperson said.

The outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan has claimed responsibility for the blast.

The province's home minister, Ziaullah Langove, said that there was a "wave of terrorism" in the region. "Our own people are involved in these acts of terrorism."

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

