Qatar allows visa on arrival for Pakistani tourists

Qatar has opened the visa on arrival facility for Pakistani tourists, it announced in a notification on Wednesday.

The visa will cost 100 Qatari Riyals and will be valid for 30 days and extendable for the same period.

Tourists will have to have a valid passport up to six months, confirmed return ticket, polio vaccination certificate and confirmed hotel reservation to get the visa.

They should be fully vaccinated with a vaccine approved by the Ministry of Public Health and completing a period of 14 days after the last dose.

Tourist who have not received both doses of the Covid vaccine 14 days prior to arrival will not be allowed to enter.

They must have a certificate confirming the negative PCR test completed 48 hours from the time of arrival.

