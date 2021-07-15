Thursday, July 15, 2021  | 4 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Qatar allows visa on arrival for Pakistani tourists

The visa will be valid for 30 days

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: File

Qatar has opened the visa on arrival facility for Pakistani tourists, it announced in a notification on Wednesday.

The visa will cost 100 Qatari Riyals and will be valid for 30 days and extendable for the same period.

Tourists will have to have a valid passport up to six months, confirmed return ticket, polio vaccination certificate and confirmed hotel reservation to get the visa.

They should be fully vaccinated with a vaccine approved by the Ministry of Public Health and completing a period of 14 days after the last dose.

Tourist who have not received both doses of the Covid vaccine 14 days prior to arrival will not be allowed to enter.

They must have a certificate confirming the negative PCR test completed 48 hours from the time of arrival.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
pakistan tourist qatar visa on arrival
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Qatar, visa on arrival, Pakistan tourist, Covid-19
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi to see moderate rain till Wednesday, more intense after
Karachi to see moderate rain till Wednesday, more intense after
Rain lashes parts of Karachi
Rain lashes parts of Karachi
Karachi to receive monsoon rains starting July 15
Karachi to receive monsoon rains starting July 15
All of Karachi's nullah maps in one place
All of Karachi’s nullah maps in one place
Karachi school's name to be restored after social media backlash
Karachi school’s name to be restored after social media backlash
Mufti Taqi Usmani attack: Suspect remanded into police custody
Mufti Taqi Usmani attack: Suspect remanded into police custody
What happened to the couple assaulted by Usman Mirza?
What happened to the couple assaulted by Usman Mirza?
Harassment case: Usman Mirza, accomplices extorted Rs1.3m from Islamabad woman
Harassment case: Usman Mirza, accomplices extorted Rs1.3m from Islamabad woman
Former MQM leader Nadeem Nusrat survives attack in Houston
Former MQM leader Nadeem Nusrat survives attack in Houston
Video: This 55-maund bull is as tall as Big Show
Video: This 55-maund bull is as tall as Big Show
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.