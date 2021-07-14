Wednesday, July 14, 2021  | 3 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Punjab seizes textbooks featuring Malala Yousafzai

Officials say book not part of Single National Curriculum

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
Listen to the story
The Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board has seized a Social Studies textbook of grade one for featuring Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai. Her picture was published by the Oxford University Press on page 33 of the textbook along with the picture of Nishan-i-Haider recipient Maj Aziz Bhatti Shaheed. Other important personalities featured in the book included Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, national poet Allama Iqbal, philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi and Begum Rana Liaquat Ali. Photo: SAMAA TV Malala's picture was published because she is a Nobel prize winner, a spokesperson of the Oxford Publishing Press said. "The government is conducting raids and confiscating our books from markets across the province." Officials of the Punjab textbook boards have, on the other said, said that the book was not included in the Single National Curriculum. "It was never sent to the board for approval," the spokesperson said. On Tuesday, the board issued a show-cause notice to the publishing press stating that the subject of Social Studies has not been included in the syllabus of class one. The action was taken under sections 10 and 14 of the PTCB Act, 2015. Following this, a number of politicians, activists, and people criticised the government's decision. Some said that the presence of Malala in the textbook was a "classic case of mass paranoia about anything good". The whole Malala’s presence in text books, seems such a classic case of mass paranoia about anything good. The girl is an icon, whether or not Pakistanis acknowledge her. Dr. Salam didn’t stop being a physicist just cos Pakistan refused to accept him. The only loss then is ours.— Abdullah Saad (@kursed) July 12, 2021 The Punjab Police has raided bookshops to seize a Grade 7 textbook by a reputed publisher because it included a pic of Nobel Laureate Malala! This is shameful, ignorant, reactionary, condemnable behaviour. Laanat!— Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) July 13, 2021 In a National Assembly session on Wednesday, PPP leader Sherry Rehman questioned the role of women leaders and heroes in the country. "How is this not of public importance that a girl who was ready to sacrifice her life for the country is being treated in such a demeaning way." Why has @Malala’s name been erased by Punjab’s textbook curriculum board from many school books? asks Senator @sherryrehman in the Senate pic.twitter.com/GKDmVYI2AP— SherryRehman’sTeam (@SRehmanOffice) July 14, 2021 The world is giving her [Malala] awards and the board thinks that she is not worthy of being featured in a textbook, the PPP leader pointed out. Last year, the Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board banned the sale and printing of 100 textbooks for having anti-Pakistan and anti-Islamic content. More than 10,000 books were seized and the matter was being further investigated, he said. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board has seized a Social Studies textbook of grade one for featuring Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai.

Her picture was published by the Oxford University Press on page 33 of the textbook along with the picture of Nishan-i-Haider recipient Maj Aziz Bhatti Shaheed.

Other important personalities featured in the book included Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, national poet Allama Iqbal, philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi and Begum Rana Liaquat Ali.

Punjab seizes textbooks featuring Malala Yousafzai
Photo: SAMAA TV

Malala’s picture was published because she is a Nobel prize winner, a spokesperson of the Oxford Publishing Press said. “The government is conducting raids and confiscating our books from markets across the province.”

Officials of the Punjab textbook boards have, on the other said, said that the book was not included in the Single National Curriculum. “It was never sent to the board for approval,” the spokesperson said.

On Tuesday, the board issued a show-cause notice to the publishing press stating that the subject of Social Studies has not been included in the syllabus of class one.

The action was taken under sections 10 and 14 of the PTCB Act, 2015.

Following this, a number of politicians, activists, and people criticised the government’s decision.

Some said that the presence of Malala in the textbook was a “classic case of mass paranoia about anything good”.

In a National Assembly session on Wednesday, PPP leader Sherry Rehman questioned the role of women leaders and heroes in the country. “How is this not of public importance that a girl who was ready to sacrifice her life for the country is being treated in such a demeaning way.”

The world is giving her [Malala] awards and the board thinks that she is not worthy of being featured in a textbook, the PPP leader pointed out.

Last year, the Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board banned the sale and printing of 100 textbooks for having anti-Pakistan and anti-Islamic content.

More than 10,000 books were seized and the matter was being further investigated, he said.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
malala yousafzai Punjab textbooks
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Malala yousafzai, punjab textbook board, punjab, textbooks, curriculum, social sciences text book
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi to see moderate rain till Wednesday, more intense after
Karachi to see moderate rain till Wednesday, more intense after
Karachi to receive monsoon rains starting July 15
Karachi to receive monsoon rains starting July 15
Usman Mirza arrested for blackmailing, assaulting Islamabad woman, man
Usman Mirza arrested for blackmailing, assaulting Islamabad woman, man
Karachi school's name to be restored after social media backlash
Karachi school’s name to be restored after social media backlash
Mufti Taqi Usmani attack: Suspect remanded into police custody
Mufti Taqi Usmani attack: Suspect remanded into police custody
What happened to the couple assaulted by Usman Mirza?
What happened to the couple assaulted by Usman Mirza?
Harassment case: Usman Mirza, accomplices extorted Rs1.3m from Islamabad woman
Harassment case: Usman Mirza, accomplices extorted Rs1.3m from Islamabad woman
Former MQM leader Nadeem Nusrat survives attack in Houston
Former MQM leader Nadeem Nusrat survives attack in Houston
Rain lashes parts of Karachi
Rain lashes parts of Karachi
Karachi builders looking for opportunities in other cities
Karachi builders looking for opportunities in other cities
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.