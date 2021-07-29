Punjab says no entry for unvaccinated people in govt offices

The Punjab government has banned unvaccinated employees in government offices.

According to a letter issued by the Services and General Administration Department, Punjab, those who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 will not be allowed to enter any government office, including the Chief Minister’s Office and the Civil Secretariat.

Only those who have vaccination certificates will be allowed.

The Delta variant is rapidly spreading in across the country.

Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar has warned that unvaccinated people at seven times more risk of catching Covid-19.

How to protect yourself

Vaccines aren’t a perfect defence. Some fully vaccinated people needed hospital treatment and died after catching the variant.

This variant’s advantage over the Alpha one is its ability to partially evade the immune system in people who are already vaccinated.

The guidelines to avoid exposure to the new variant are the same:

Sanitize hands more often

Wear a mask

Avoid public gatherings

Get vaccinated as soon as possible

Avoid meeting people with symptoms

Avoid unnecessary travel

