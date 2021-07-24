Punjab launches door-to-door vaccination campaign

The Punjab Government has decided to start door-to-door service for coronavirus inoculation.

The service will be launched in five districts, including Lahore, Multan, Gujranwala, Faislabad, and Rawalpindi, on Monday, July 26.

As per government instructions, 40% targeted population will be vaccinated in Lahore, Multan, Gujranwala, and Faislabad, while 70% in Rawalpindi in the first stage.

The government has tightened restrictions in the province to curb the spread of coronavirus.

On Friday, Pakistan’s total coronavirus cases, since the outbreak last February, crossed the one-million mark. During the last 24 hours, 1,425 new cases and 11 deaths were reported.

