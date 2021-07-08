Prime suspect in Mardan suicide bombing arrested

The Mardan police have arrested a man alleged to be the prime suspect in the suicide bomb blast at a court in the city in 2016.

On Thursday, the anti-terrorism court said that the suspect, identified as Tilawat, was declared proclaimed offender by the police. He was arrested during a raid in Mohib Banda.

“The man hails from Bajaur,” a CTD official said, adding that a special team was formed for his arrest.

In 2016, a suicide bomb attack was reported in Mardan. Three police officers and 10 people were killed in the explosion. More than 50 people were injured.

Four other men named in the case have already been arrested, the officer added.

