Thursday, July 8, 2021  | 27 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Prime suspect in Mardan suicide bombing arrested

He was declared wanted by the police

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
The Mardan police have arrested a man alleged to be the prime suspect in the suicide bomb blast at a court in the city in 2016. On Thursday, the anti-terrorism court said that the suspect, identified as Tilawat, was declared proclaimed offender by the police. He was arrested during a raid in Mohib Banda. "The man hails from Bajaur," a CTD official said, adding that a special team was formed for his arrest. In 2016, a suicide bomb attack was reported in Mardan. Three police officers and 10 people were killed in the explosion. More than 50 people were injured. Four other men named in the case have already been arrested, the officer added. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Mardan police have arrested a man alleged to be the prime suspect in the suicide bomb blast at a court in the city in 2016.

On Thursday, the anti-terrorism court said that the suspect, identified as Tilawat, was declared proclaimed offender by the police. He was arrested during a raid in Mohib Banda.

“The man hails from Bajaur,” a CTD official said, adding that a special team was formed for his arrest.

In 2016, a suicide bomb attack was reported in Mardan. Three police officers and 10 people were killed in the explosion. More than 50 people were injured.

Four other men named in the case have already been arrested, the officer added.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
mardan Suicide bombing
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Mardan suicide bombing, Mardan bombing, Mardan prime suspect arrested, Mardan police,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan issues notices to Qatar Airways, flydubai over flight delays
Pakistan issues notices to Qatar Airways, flydubai over flight delays
Usman Mirza arrested for blackmailing, assaulting Islamabad woman, man
Usman Mirza arrested for blackmailing, assaulting Islamabad woman, man
Karachi’s Nasla Tower: ABAD forms committee for affectees, disassociates itself
Karachi’s Nasla Tower: ABAD forms committee for affectees, disassociates itself
Mufti Taqi Usmani survives knife attack in Karachi
Mufti Taqi Usmani survives knife attack in Karachi
Karachi student dies after being attacked by bull
Karachi student dies after being attacked by bull
Naegleria death in Karachi: How was the patient infected?
Naegleria death in Karachi: How was the patient infected?
Karachi neurologist suffering from Naegleria fowleri put on ventilator
Karachi neurologist suffering from Naegleria fowleri put on ventilator
Karachi builders looking for opportunities in other cities
Karachi builders looking for opportunities in other cities
Karachi’s Jubilee Market sealed after 11 shops collapse
Karachi’s Jubilee Market sealed after 11 shops collapse
RAW behind Johar Town blast: Moeed Yousuf
RAW behind Johar Town blast: Moeed Yousuf
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.