HOME > News

Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Gwadar on July 5

He will inaugurate multiple development projects

SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave for a one-day visit to Balochistan's Gwadar on July 5. He will sign important memorandums and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects in the city including setting up a desalination plant for the city. The premier will oversee the agreement of a grant from China for a solar generator in South Balochistan as well. He will be accompanied by federal ministers. Earlier in May, the PM placed the China Pakistan Economic Corridor on high priority and committed to complete its projects expeditiously. In a recent interview with China Global Television Network, PM Khan remarked that it was the "biggest thing happening in Pakistan". "China has stood by Pakistan in difficult times and we have a huge respect and love for the country," he said. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave for a one-day visit to Balochistan’s Gwadar on July 5.

He will sign important memorandums and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects in the city including setting up a desalination plant for the city.

The premier will oversee the agreement of a grant from China for a solar generator in South Balochistan as well. He will be accompanied by federal ministers.

Earlier in May, the PM placed the China Pakistan Economic Corridor on high priority and committed to complete its projects expeditiously. In a recent interview with China Global Television Network, PM Khan remarked that it was the “biggest thing happening in Pakistan”.

“China has stood by Pakistan in difficult times and we have a huge respect and love for the country,” he said.

