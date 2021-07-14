PPP leader Saifullah Paracha passes away

He was a founding member of the party
The founding member of the Pakistan People’s Party and former minister Saifullah Khan Paracha passed away Wednesday.
The 89-year-old leader has been ill for some time and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Karachi, according to provincial media coordinator Hayat Khan Achakzai.
Paracha was a member of PPP’s central executive committee and a close aide of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.
He was appointed the senator of Balochistan and served as a provincial minister twice.
The leader served as the president of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry and was on the Board of Pakistan Petroleum Limited as well.