PPP leader Saifullah Paracha passes away

The founding member of the Pakistan People’s Party and former minister Saifullah Khan Paracha passed away Wednesday.

The 89-year-old leader has been ill for some time and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Karachi, according to provincial media coordinator Hayat Khan Achakzai.

Paracha was a member of PPP’s central executive committee and a close aide of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

He was appointed the senator of Balochistan and served as a provincial minister twice.

The leader served as the president of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry and was on the Board of Pakistan Petroleum Limited as well.

