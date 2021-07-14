Wednesday, July 14, 2021  | 3 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

PPP leader Saifullah Paracha passes away

He was a founding member of the party

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 8 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 8 hours ago
Listen to the story
The founding member of the Pakistan People's Party and former minister Saifullah Khan Paracha passed away Wednesday. The 89-year-old leader has been ill for some time and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Karachi, according to provincial media coordinator Hayat Khan Achakzai. Paracha was a member of PPP's central executive committee and a close aide of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto. He was appointed the senator of Balochistan and served as a provincial minister twice. The leader served as the president of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry and was on the Board of Pakistan Petroleum Limited as well. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The founding member of the Pakistan People’s Party and former minister Saifullah Khan Paracha passed away Wednesday.

The 89-year-old leader has been ill for some time and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Karachi, according to provincial media coordinator Hayat Khan Achakzai.

Paracha was a member of PPP’s central executive committee and a close aide of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

He was appointed the senator of Balochistan and served as a provincial minister twice.

The leader served as the president of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry and was on the Board of Pakistan Petroleum Limited as well.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Balochistan PPP saifullah paracha
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
PPP leader Saifullah Paracha, PPP leader saifullah paracha dies,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi to see moderate rain till Wednesday, more intense after
Karachi to see moderate rain till Wednesday, more intense after
Karachi to receive monsoon rains starting July 15
Karachi to receive monsoon rains starting July 15
Karachi school's name to be restored after social media backlash
Karachi school’s name to be restored after social media backlash
Mufti Taqi Usmani attack: Suspect remanded into police custody
Mufti Taqi Usmani attack: Suspect remanded into police custody
Rain lashes parts of Karachi
Rain lashes parts of Karachi
What happened to the couple assaulted by Usman Mirza?
What happened to the couple assaulted by Usman Mirza?
Harassment case: Usman Mirza, accomplices extorted Rs1.3m from Islamabad woman
Harassment case: Usman Mirza, accomplices extorted Rs1.3m from Islamabad woman
Former MQM leader Nadeem Nusrat survives attack in Houston
Former MQM leader Nadeem Nusrat survives attack in Houston
Karachi builders looking for opportunities in other cities
Karachi builders looking for opportunities in other cities
Usman Mirza case: Rape, extortion charges included in the FIR
Usman Mirza case: Rape, extortion charges included in the FIR
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.