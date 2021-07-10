Saturday, July 10, 2021  | 29 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Poor conditions of Jaranwala Road raising questions on government’s competence

People are angry because of its dilapidated conditions

Posted: Jul 10, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Lahore is one of the most historical cities of the country and its beauty has gathered praise for its recent development.

However, the Jaranwala Road is one of those areas in the city, which is in need of provincial government’s attention.

The government had taken steps for keeping the city clean. They replaced poorly conditioned containers but it was ineffective.

The starting point of the green belt is now completely covered with trash.

It has become dangerous to travel on as well. A person, speaking with Samaa TV, said many people have met fatal accidents due to the dangerous conditions.

The stagnant water adds to their misery. It has flowed into the houses by the road.

People say they will hold the government responsible for the problems.

Jaranwala Road Lahore
 
