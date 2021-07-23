Friday, July 23, 2021  | 12 Zilhaj, 1442
HOME > News

Police suspect ‘honour killing’ in 16-year-old girl’s death in Gulshan

Family tried to say it was a suicide

Posted: Jul 23, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago

The police are investigating the mysterious death of a sixteen-year-old identified as Samina in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Karachi.

According to the police, her family belongs to Quetta. They told the police that she was killed by an unidentified person but later changed their statement and said she had died by suicide.

The police found a firearm belonging to her brother at the home. It had a spent 9mm shell, which has led the police to suspect his involvement.

A postmortem examination found that she was shot at close range in the chest.

“Her family members are not cooperating in the investigation and their statements are full of contradiction,” said SSP Sajid Sadozai.

He said that her body has been buried after the postmortem.

