HOME > News

Police baton-charge expatriates outside Lower Dir vaccination centre

Inoculation process resumed

Posted: Jul 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago

The police baton-charged a number of people protesting outside the Lal Qila vaccination centre in Lower Dir Tuesday evening.

A large number of people travelling abroad reached the centre to get vaccinated. When the protestors didn't find their names in the list of people to get vaccinated, they staged a demonstration and attacked the staff at the centre.

The police immediately reached the site and dispersed the protesters.

According to the area's DHO, vaccination at the centre has resumed. "We have set up over 10 vaccination centres across Lower Dir where people travelling abroad are being administered the Moderna vaccine."

On July 5, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government started inoculating expatriates visiting the country.

Pakistan received 2.5 million Moderna doses from the US last week.






 
 
 
 

