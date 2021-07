The Peshawar police have arrested two men for raising pro-Afghan Taliban slogans at a funeral last night, the KP IG said Sunday.

Moazzam Jah Ansari, KP IG, told SAMAA TV that a case was registered against unidentified men for carrying Afghan Taliban flags and raising slogans.

Further investigation is underway, IG Ansari added.

The action was taken after a video of some people chanting pro-Afghan Taliban slogans at a funeral went viral on social media.