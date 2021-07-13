Tuesday, July 13, 2021  | 2 Zilhaj, 1442
Police, agencies arrest JSMM bomb maker in Karachi: spokesperson

Says he is a close aide of Shafi Burfat

Posted: Jul 13, 2021
Photo: Karachi police

Police and intelligence agencies have arrested a suspected bomb-maker affiliated with the outlawed Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM) during a raid in Bhittaiabad, a Karachi police spokesperson said Tuesday.

In a statement, the spokesperson said the man, identified as Ramesh Kumar, was a close aide of Germany-based JSMM leader Shafi Burfat. He was the mastermind of at least 38 hand grenade attacks carried out in Karachi from 2010 to 2015.

“The arrested accused is a highly educated individual and an expert in making explosive devices,” read the statement. It claimed that the suspect didn’t only receive orders from Burfat but also funding for subversive activities.

A mobile phone, explosives and a hand grenade was found at his hideout.

 
