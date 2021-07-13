PML-Q’s Moonis Elahi given water resources ministry

Prime Minister Imran Khan has named PML-Q leader Chaudhry Moonis Elahi the next minister for water resources.

Moonis is the son of Punjab Assembly speaker Chaudhry Pervez Elahi. Sources said that PM Khan fulfilled his promise to give the PML-Q two seats in the cabinet.

Previously, Faisal Vawda held the portfolio for water resources but it was withdrawn after he resigned as an MNA and became a senator.

Sources added that PM Khan will reshuffle his cabinet and Zulfi Bukhari is likely to be made his assistant on overseas Pakistanis.