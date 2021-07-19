Monday, July 19, 2021  | 8 Zilhaj, 1442
PML-Q’s Chaudhry Moonis Elahi appointed new water minister

He replaced PTI's Faisal Vawda

Posted: Jul 19, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
PML-Q leader Chaudhry Moonis Elahi took oath as federal minister Monday. It was administered by President Arif Alvi at the President House in Islamabad. Elahi has been appointed as the new minister for water resources, a notification by the Cabinet Division stated. The PML-Q leader was elected a member of the National Assembly from the NA-69 Gujrat-II constituency. He is the son of Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervez Elahi. He has replaced PTI's Faisal Vawda who resigned from the National Assembly in March to cast his vote in the Senate elections. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
PML-Q leader Chaudhry Moonis Elahi took oath as federal minister Monday.

It was administered by President Arif Alvi at the President House in Islamabad. Elahi has been appointed as the new minister for water resources, a notification by the Cabinet Division stated.

The PML-Q leader was elected a member of the National Assembly from the NA-69 Gujrat-II constituency. He is the son of Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervez Elahi.

He has replaced PTI’s Faisal Vawda who resigned from the National Assembly in March to cast his vote in the Senate elections.

