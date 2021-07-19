PML-Q’s Chaudhry Moonis Elahi appointed new water minister

PML-Q leader Chaudhry Moonis Elahi took oath as federal minister Monday.

It was administered by President Arif Alvi at the President House in Islamabad. Elahi has been appointed as the new minister for water resources, a notification by the Cabinet Division stated.

The PML-Q leader was elected a member of the National Assembly from the NA-69 Gujrat-II constituency. He is the son of Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervez Elahi.

He has replaced PTI’s Faisal Vawda who resigned from the National Assembly in March to cast his vote in the Senate elections.

