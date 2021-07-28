PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz tests positive for Covid-19

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday.

She has quarantined herself at her house, according to PML-N’s Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Maryam was in Azad Kashmir last week to campaign for the AJK Elections 2021.

Hours after the development was reported, #GetWellSoonMaryamNawaz became one of the top trends on Pakistan Twitter.

The positivity rate in Pakistan stands at 7.8%. At least 4,119 positive cases were reported in the last 24 hours, along with 44 deaths.

