PML-N’s Ata Tarar arrested in Gujranwala

The Deputy General Secretary of PML-N Ata Tarar was arrested in Gujranwala on Sunday.

He was protesting outside the Alipur Chtattha police station, demanding the release of arrested PML-N members, party spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb said.

“PML-N leaders and members cannot be intimidated by fascism, they should be released,” she said.

On the other hand. police claimed Tarar attacked the police station and also assaulted and threatened the officials. A case has been registered against him.