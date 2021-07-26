Monday, July 26, 2021  | 15 Zilhaj, 1442
HOME > News

PML-N’s Ata Tarar arrested in Gujranwala

He was protesting outside Alipur Chtattha police station

Posted: Jul 26, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago

Photo: File

The Deputy General Secretary of PML-N Ata Tarar was arrested in Gujranwala on Sunday.

He was protesting outside the Alipur Chtattha police station, demanding the release of arrested PML-N members, party spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb said.

“PML-N leaders and members cannot be intimidated by fascism, they should be released,” she said.

On the other hand. police claimed Tarar attacked the police station and also assaulted and threatened the officials. A case has been registered against him.

