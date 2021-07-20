PML-N hacked PM Khan’s phone with Modi’s help: minister

Report says India used Israeli software to spy on PM Imran

“Imran Khan was the opposition leader. Imran Khan was running a campaign against their (the PML-N’s) election rigging, over Panama Leakers and their assets abroad,” said the minister while addressing a press conference in Faisalabad.

“They attempted to hack Prime Minister Imran Khan’s phone data with the help of Modi through Israeli software,” he claimed.

The claim from Habib comes a day after 17 international media organizations revealed that India has been using an Israeli spyware to hack into the smartphones of political leaders, journalists, and businessmen across the world.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is on the list too.

Over 1,000 phone numbers in India were found on the surveillance list, while hundreds were from Pakistan, including the one the prime minister used once, a report by The Washington Post, Guardian, and other new outlets revealed.

It is, however, not specified if the attempts to hack the numbers were successful.