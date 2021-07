The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted rain in Karachi on Wednesday (July 14).

Sardar Sarfaraz, the PMD director, said the weather will remain hot in the morning in Karachi on Wednesday. He added that rain is likely to lash Karachi in the evening.

The current spell of monsoon rain will continue till Friday, he said, adding that Karachi will receive rain on July 20 and 21 as well.