PM to attend private functions without ‘protocol and security’

Prime Minister Imran Khan announced Tuesday that he will not be attending any private function with protocol and security.

He said that the step has been taken to “save taxpayers’ money and avoid inconvenience to the public”.

To save taxpayer money & avoid inconvenience to the public I will not be going to any private function with protocol & security. I am also reviewing protocol & security for ministers, governors & PTI CMs to decide how we can minimise expenditure & end public inconvenience. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 6, 2021

The PM shared on Twitter that they are also reviewing protocol and security for ministers, governors & PTI CMs to decide how they can minimise expenditure and end public inconvenience.

The Cabinet will decide on a comprehensive policy next week. “We will put an end to the colonial legacy of pomp and glory used to overwhelm the people,” he remarked.

After coming into power in 2018, Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his first address to the public, vowed to practice austerity. In September 2018, an auction of a fleet of 102 luxury and surplus vehicles kept at PM House was held and 61 vehicles were sold.